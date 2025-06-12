'It was very disheartening': Jetstar Asia cabin crew received news of closure while preparing for flight

She was preparing for a flight on June 11 when news came in that Jetstar Asia will be ending its operations on July 31.

Speaking to AsiaOne, the stewardess who declined to be named, said the news came as a "total shock".

The 23-year-old who has been with the airline for over a year and a half, said: "It was very disheartening. To be honest, most of us lost the mood to fly."

She said that despite the relatively short time with the airline, she had built close friendships with many colleagues, making the sudden parting especially difficult.

"One of the hardest parts for me is knowing that I had to part ways with my cabin crew colleagues earlier than expected. My heart was not prepared for it," she said.

Despite the devastating news, she expressed gratitude for having a part-time job as a personal assistant on the side.

"I'm thankful that at least I have a part-time job. It's going to be difficult for my other colleagues who now have to start looking for jobs," she said.

Another female cabin crew member, who wished to be known only as Siti, told AsiaOne that she is upset that she has to leave the company she had served for more than a decade.

"The bond I've had with my team has been truly amazing, one that is rare to find in a workplace. It's upsetting to have to leave," said the 47-year-old.

Both stewardesses will be among the over 500 employees at the airlines who will soon be out of a job.

Meanwhile, NTUC, together with the Singapore Manual & Mercantile Workers' Union, is stepping in to support affected workers with job placement and career advisory services, particularly within the aviation and aerospace sectors.

[[nid:718967]]

xingying.koh@asiaone.com

lim.kewei@asiaone.com