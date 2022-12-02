Itchy hand? Man shares 'life hack' on how to stop MRT train, gets reported to police

Missing a train can be terribly frustrating, especially if you're in a hurry.

But that doesn't mean you should take matters into your own hands.

One man literally did this by sticking his hands in between the MRT platform screen door at what looks like Jurong East MRT station to activate the sensors.

Calling it a "life hack", he filmed himself doing so in a video uploaded onto Sgfollowsall on Nov 27.

"How to catch a train when you're rushing to work or [meeting] with somebody," he prefaced at the start of the video.

The first step involves running "as fast as you can" to the train before slotting your hands in between the platform screen door to "jam the train doors".

After waiting around 10 seconds, the doors will open and you can board the train.

"Problem solved," the man said happily at the end of the issue.

But that was just the start of his problems.

In the comments, multiple netizens roasted him for being "socially irresponsible" and "selfish".

Others said that this method will end up making everyone else late.

Some also said he should have just waited for the next train instead of "risking his life".

The police confirmed with AsiaOne that a report was lodged against the man.

AsiaOne has reached out to SMRT for more details.

According to SMRT's website, passengers should not lean their body or place their hands on the platform screen doors "to avoid being caught when the doors slide open or close".

Don't climb onto the tracks

Last year, another man got into trouble after he climbed onto the train tracks at Jurong East MRT station to retrieve his mobile phone.

Thanks to his rash actions, an oncoming train had to make an emergency stop and the incident caused a slight delay in train services.

"Trespassing onto the track is dangerous. This could bring harm to other commuters when emergency brake is applied," a spokesperson said.

