ITE student stabs schoolmate as dispute turns violent

Calling Tusheta's actions extremely dangerous, District Judge Eddy Tham agreed with the prosecution's call for a reformative training suitability report in view of the serious nature of the offence.

The judge also called for a probation report and the case has been adjourned so the reports can be completed.

According to court documents, Logeswari and three friends were crossing the overhead bridge in Bukit Batok Road near ITE College West at 12.30pm on Feb 21.

Tusheta was also crossing the bridge with two friends.

Drinking from a bottle of green tea, Tusheta splashed Logeswari with her drink as she passed her. The pair did not know each other.

This led to an argument, which ended after Logeswari left.

Tusheta stayed at the bridge with her friends and told them she was worried Logeswari would return.

So she moved a black foldable knife with an 8cm-long blade from her sock to her jacket pocket.