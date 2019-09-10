ITE student stabs schoolmate as dispute turns violent

The incident took place on an overhead bridge outside the ITE College West in February.
PHOTO: Lianhe Wanbao
Kok Yufeng
The New Paper

They had splashed drinks at each other and argued while on an overhead bridge outside the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College West in February.

But the dispute between two ITE students turned bloody when Tusheta Saravanan, 18, used a foldable knife to stab Logeswari Natarajah, 17, in the abdomen and slash her left arm.

Yesterday, Tusheta pleaded guilty to voluntarily causing hurt to Logeswari by a dangerous weapon.

Two other charges for dishonest misappropriation of property and carrying an offensive weapon in public were taken into consideration.

Calling Tusheta's actions extremely dangerous, District Judge Eddy Tham agreed with the prosecution's call for a reformative training suitability report in view of the serious nature of the offence.

The judge also called for a probation report and the case has been adjourned so the reports can be completed.

According to court documents, Logeswari and three friends were crossing the overhead bridge in Bukit Batok Road near ITE College West at 12.30pm on Feb 21.

Tusheta was also crossing the bridge with two friends.

Drinking from a bottle of green tea, Tusheta splashed Logeswari with her drink as she passed her. The pair did not know each other.

This led to an argument, which ended after Logeswari left.

Tusheta stayed at the bridge with her friends and told them she was worried Logeswari would return.

So she moved a black foldable knife with an 8cm-long blade from her sock to her jacket pocket.

Logeswari returned with a cup of Milo and confronted Tusheta. She splashed the drink onto Tusheta's face and a scuffle broke out.

Tusheta then attacked Logeswari with the knife.

Their friends intervened after they realised Logeswari had been stabbed.

In the aftermath, Tusheta also picked up a golden pendant belonging to Logeswari and passed it to her friend, intending to sell it later.

Tusheta, who is in remand, will return to court on Tuesday next week. The New Paper understands she has been expelled from ITE while Logeswari has recovered and is back in school.

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.

