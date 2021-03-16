ITE suspends student filmed bullying schoolmate, forcing him to say 'sorry boss'

A trip to the toilet turned out to be a harrowing experience for an ITE College Central student.

As he stepped away from the urinal, the teen found himself surrounded by a group of schoolmates.

One of them stopped him from leaving and asked "What's wrong with you?" as he pulled the student's mask off his face.

"Why did you take out your d*** and pee?", the bully questioned while slapping the victim several times in the face.

He also forced him to say "Sorry, boss" before letting him go with a kick to the boy's legs. The group then laughed at the victim who made a hasty exit.

The incident was recorded by one of those present at the scene, and later reposted on Instagram on Mar 12, sparking concern online.

Suresh Natarajan, principal of ITE College Central, said in a Facebook post on Tuesday (Mar 16) that the students in the clip have been identified and one of them has been suspended.

"As an educational institution, we strive to provide all our students with a safe, caring and supportive environment. We take a serious view of bullying and take a firm stance against such behaviour."

The school has also extended support to the victim and his family, Natarajan said.

Sun Xueling, Minister of State for Ministry of Education & Ministry of Social and Family Development, added that ITE's College Disciplinary Committee is investigating the incident and will recommend appropriate action.

"Might is not right. It is morally reprehensible to bully someone. Even more so, if you pick on a person or child who is in a vulnerable position and unable to defend himself or herself," she said.

