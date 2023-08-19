'It's like David versus Goliath': Ng Kok Song on running up against Tharman in Presidential Election

Ng Kok Song has his eyes on the prize but a "formidable opponent" stands in his way.

In a doorstop interview outside Kovan 209 Market and Food Centre on Saturday (Aug 19), Ng told the media that he'll need Singaporeans' help to defeat Tharman Shanmugaratnam at this year's Presidential Election.

When asked who he thought was the most difficult opponent, the 75-year-old replied with a laugh: "Definitely not me... there's a Government-endorsed candidate. I'm not a Government-endorsed candidate.

"When you are not the Government-endorsed candidate, you are the underdog... so who is my most formidable opponent? It's definitely the Government-endorsed candidate."



Despite envisioning a difficult battle ahead of him, Ng is still gunning for the win.

"Tharman is a formidable opponent," he admitted. "It's like David versus Goliath... It is possible.

"I hope the people of Singapore will help David."

'I do not belong to the PAP'

The former GIC investment chief also reiterated his belief that he is the only independent candidate in the race for presidency.

"I have never belonged to the People's Action Party (PAP), and I do not belong to the PAP. That is what I mean by independence," he said.

He added: "I am the middle of the road, and the middle of the road is important, because I have no political affiliation. So I'm in a better position to unite the people of Singapore."

On Friday, the Elections Department announced that three people — Ng Kok Song, Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Tan Kin Lian — received certificates of eligibility.

At the doorstop interview, Ng also shared his thoughts on his competitors.

"I've already explained to you who the independent candidate is... in the coming days, you have to examine what Tan's motivation is and why he's standing for election.

"Ask him. Let the people know and let the people think."

Ng stressed that both Tan and Tharman were members of the PAP, with the latter being one of the leaders of the PAP.

As for George Goh, who did not qualify for the presidential race, Ng said that he admired Goh's bravery and courage in stepping forward and spending time and money in campaigning.

Campaign to focus on younger generation

Ng said that he intends to place emphasis on Singapore's youth in his campaign for presidency.

Highlighting his recent posts on TikTok, Ng said that was how he's managed to reach out to the younger generation.

"I want to tell the younger generation, 'Do not despair, do not get pessimistic'. We have a good future - Singapore has a good future."

In order to capture the opportunities ahead of them, however, Ng said that youth must develop "certain skills".

He intends to help them attain these skills by firstly encouraging meditation as a means to improve mental health and develop emotional resilience.

Next, he hopes to encourage Singaporeans to be more confident so that they may learn to communicate their ideas.

Lastly, Ng wants young people to learn financial literacy to achieve financial security.

"And when I say young people, I'm not excluding the older generation," he added. "I believe that if the younger generation are happy, their parents and their grandparents will also be happy."

