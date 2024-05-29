'It's like this every day': Tampines residents complain noisy chickens disrupting sleep

Some Tampines residents have been losing sleep over a flock of noisy chickens in a neighbourhood park.

Two residents told Shin Min Daily News that chickens in Sun Plaza Park at Tampines Avenue 7 have been crowing early in the morning nearly every day and disrupting their sleep.

A search on Google Maps shows there are about eight blocks of HDB flats in close proximity to the park.

One frustrated resident surnamed Chen, 38, told the Chinese daily that he hears the chickens crowing at about 5am, and the problem started in December 2022.

"I grew up in the neighbourhood and there was never such a problem in the past. I believe the wild chickens are reproducing too much."

Another 70-year-old resident, surnamed Ji, said that she is often woken by the chickens crowing at about 4.45am and is unable to fall back asleep amid the constant noise.

"I can't sleep any longer, and it's like this every day. I usually get up at 6am because my granddaughter has to go to school," she added.

A Shin Min reporter who visited the park on Monday (May 27) afternoon noticed that many chickens were flying up and down from the trees and crowing loudly.

Chen said the birds appeared at the park out of nowhere and he has not seen anyone feed them.

He has complained to the Tampines Town Council a few times and was assured via email that it was working with the National Parks Board (NParks) to relocate the chickens safely.

"I believe the authorities have taken action, including relocating the chickens, but it seems to have little effect," he said. "I hope the problem gets resolved without harming the chickens."

AsiaOne has reached out to the Tampines Town Council for comment.

Common sight in Tampines

Free-ranging chickens have been a common sight in Tampines for many years.

The Straits Times reported in 2018 that several residents complained about the noise made by chickens at the garden area of Blocks 266 and 267, Tampines Street 21. The Tampines Town Council then worked with the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority to relocate some chickens.

According to another report by The Straits Times in May 2023, NParks received more than 600 pieces of feedback regarding wild chickens up to the point of publication. The Ministry of National Development, government agencies and town councils received 950 reports in 2021, more than triple the number in 2017.

Besides Tampines, free-ranging chickens have also been reported in areas such as Pasir Ris, Kembangan and Bukit Merah, reported The Straits Times.

