'It's fermented': Woman shocked after finding milk she just bought has turned solid

Is paying $3.40 for two cartons of soya milk considered a good deal?

Not when it's undrinkable – as this woman found out.

Taking to TikTok on Wednesday (June 21), user Mikocosplaysg shared that she bought the soya milk from a Sheng Siong supermarket near her home on the same day.

"I bought [the milk], put them in a cooler bag and reached home in 10 minutes," she said.

But in the 15-second clip, it showed Mikocosplaysg pouring the milk into the sink, which came out lumpy and almost solid.

"Ploop ploop, it's fermented," the woman said.

"Today is June 21. The expiry date is June 24. Not going to buy again," she added.

Mikocosplaysg's video has garnered more than 30,000 views.

In the comments, several netizens suspected that the supermarket might have left the carton of soya milk outside of the fridge "for a bit".

Others felt that the soya milk looked too solid for their liking.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Mikocosplaysg

When several netizens pointed out that the milk was supposed to be stored in cool temperature, Mikocosplaysg said that the cartons were unopened in the fridge.

The woman lamented that she was unable to get a refund from the supermarket.

"I don't know where the receipt is," she said.

AsiaOne has contacted Mikocosplaysg, Sheng Siong and Marigold for more information.

