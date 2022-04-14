It's a girl: Popular Workers' Party politician Nicole Seah gives birth to second child

Back in January, Nicole Seah was spotted with a baby bump while on a walkabout in East Coast GRC, fuelling speculation on social media that she might be pregnant.

After indicating in March that she will be going on maternity leave soon, Seah has given birth to her second child today (April 14) – a girl.

Taking to Instagram today, the Workers' Party politician posed for a photo with her husband Bryan, and the newborn.

"Welcomed baby N to the family, and it's been a flurry of night feeds and diaper changes whilst recovering from delivery," the 35-year-old said.

Seah described how the pregnancy experience "feels familiar, but new at the same time". She gave birth to her first daughter in 2018.

While Seah shared that she is recovering post-pregnancy, is she and her husband thinking of having baby number three?

"We are closing [the] factory after this", she quipped, adding that being a parent for the second time has allowed her to better appreciate the milestones and moments.

But in the comments, a netizen tried his best to convince Seah to reverse her decision.

"At least go for 4 ... can form a GRC," he cheekily suggested.

Seah rose to prominence by being the youngest female candidate for in the 2011 General Election.

The then 24-year-old even overtook Lee Kuan Yew to claim top spot as Singapore’s most popular politician on Facebook then, Tech in Asia reported in 2011.

In August 2015, Seah tied the knot with Bryan, a 29-year-old Singaporean engineer, Her World reported.

