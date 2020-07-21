'It's my life': Passenger refuses to wear mask, quarrels with bus captain

Mandatory masking has been a thing in Singapore since April, but not everyone has been willing to comply with the Covid-19 regulations.

"It's my life," a passenger answered when a bus captain reminded him to put on his mask before the two descended into an argument.

The heated exchange was captured by Vernice Foong, who uploaded videos of the altercation on Facebook yesterday (July 20).

SO FCKIN TILT I WAS OTW TO TAKE FTT WHEN DRAMA STRIKES... Bus driver only asked him to wear his mask. He was drinking... Posted by Vernice Foong on Monday, July 20, 2020

According to her, the man had been drinking, throwing his beer can on the floor, shouting derogatory words throughout the bus ride and allegedly complaining about "how people got thousands of problem and all they care is wearing a mask [sic]."

He was also mouthing off to his friend about the bus captain before the other lost his patience.

The bus captain was heard saying: "I've been watching in the mirrors, you are not putting on your mask for very long [sic]."

When he pointed out how it was compulsory to wear a mask outside of homes now, the passenger said it was the bus captain's poor attitude that made him not want to wear one.

"[Your] tone was aggressive, that's why," the man countered.

As both the man and his friend refused to alight from the bus, the driver had allegedly called the police for assistance.

Former Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said in April that mask-wearing is compulsory on public transport, and the rule will remain even after Singapore exited the circuit breaker on June 1.

This is done to minimise transmission of the coronavirus as safe distancing would inevitably be compromised as crowds return to taking the buses and trains, he explained.

Senior Minister of State for Transport Janil Puthucheary also urged Singaporeans to be responsible.

"Be responsible, wear a mask — on public transport, at the marker or when you're out near people. Otherwise, stay home, stay safe."

Nine community cases have been reported today (July 21), while an additional three imported cases have been isolated or placed on Stay-Home Notice.

ALSO READ: It's now okay to sit next to someone on the MRT and other updates to Covid-19 regulations

rainercheung@asiaone.com

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.