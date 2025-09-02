'It's not about money,' Singaporean influencer clarifies after calling Lau Pa Sat a 'rude' first-date choice

A Singaporean influencer has clarified her stance after facing controversy for cancelling on a man who chose Lau Pa Sat as their first date venue.

In an Instagram story posted by influencer Naomiblackk on Monday (Sep 1), she addressed the issue, while emphasising that she is "not against hawker culture".

"What started as a joke about my dating standards somehow turned into a national debate," she said.

"I love hawker food, but it's not something I eat daily for health reasons," she explained, adding that her main point was that she wouldn't choose a hawker centre for a first date because it is usually "warm, crowded, and noisy".

She went on to clarify that her comments were not made with monetary concerns in mind.

"It's not about money or looking down on anyone. I've had plenty of simple coffee dates," she said.

"But let's be real, most women want to feel like there's effort put into a first date."

The clarification came after a video surfaced online in which she expresses shock at her date's suggestion of a hawker centre for their first date.

'Do I look like a Lau Pa Sat kind of girl?'

In the reposted video on TikTok which has since gone viral, the influencer is seen criticising the choice of venue.

"Do I look like a Lau Pa Sat kind of girl? I was just so shocked when he said Lau Pa Sat. I thought it was a joke," she said.

The iconic hawker centre is located at Raffles Quay, in the city's central business district.

She added that the two alternative restaurant options he gave her were also unimpressive, prompting her to call the date off entirely.

Screenshots of the pair's conversation were also shown in the video, including a message from the influencer which read: "Anyone who invites me to Lau Pa Sat on the first date is getting cancelled — it's just plain rude."

"I don’t give second chances. This is not a charity," she added, noting that her decision stands regardless of how attractive the person may be.

In the comments section, netizens shared mixed reactions — some questioned why she objected to the location, while others praised her for being upfront about her dating standards.

One user wrote, "What's wrong with Lau Pa Sat," while another commented that with the current economy, no one would want to spend a "fortune" on a first date.

Others, however, commended the woman for standing by her preferences.

"What's wrong with a girl setting her standards? She knows what she wants — and he's not it," one user wrote.

Another pointed out practical concerns, noting that the venue might be too noisy to hold a conversation on a first date.

