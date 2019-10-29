It's raining cats and turtles: Hundreds of pets kept in high-rise buildings escape and fall

Every year, about 250 cats fall from high-rise buildings here, and about half of them perish, says the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

And it is not just felines that fall victim to the phenomenon known as high-rise syndrome.

Among other animals that have plummeted from height are snakes, tortoises, turtles and iguanas, said the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres).

Many of them were illegally imported and kept as pets, which have led to some owners being prosecuted, added Acres.

The SPCA told The New Paper that it sees more than five injured cats from high-rise falls every week.

Its executive director, Dr Jaipal Singh Gill, said: "More than 80 per cent of Singaporeans live in high-rise buildings and more are adopting cats as pets.

"These are just the cases that are reported to us. So we can say with confidence there are many more such cases."

Cats are not allowed to be kept in Housing Board flats, as they are generally difficult to contain in the unit and make caterwauling sounds that can inconvenience neighbours.