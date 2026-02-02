'It's a scary thing': GrabFood rider's delivery leads to abandoned building in Bukit Merah with 04-04 unit

A GrabFood rider has likened his delivery experience to a "ghost story" after arriving at a customer’s address which turned out to be an vacated industrial building.

In a TikTok video shared on Jan 24, Alfian, 34, panned across an empty corridor of the building at Depot Lane in Bukit Merah. The unit which he was supposed to deliver to — #04-04 — appeared to be padlocked.

"This block, whole stretch, is already abandoned," said Alfian. "It is a scary thing."

The site had been vacated since last year to make way for new housing development, the Straits Times reported in June.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, Alfian said that he had received the order on Jan 24 at around 4pm, and arrived at Depot Lane about an hour later after picking up the food at Din Tai Fung.

Upon finding out that the building was deserted, an elderly man in the car park told him that the building was long vacated.

Alfian, who has been working as a GrabFood rider for 10 months, said that he left the food on a ledge outside the unit and took a photo to mark the delivery as completed.

Despite receiving no response, Alfian received payment for the delivery as the order had been paid for in advance.

"I really do not know if the customer is pulling a prank," he said.

"I don’t know what is the purpose for doing something like this."

The video has since garnered more than 38,200 views, with several netizens feeling unease over Alfian’s experience.

"Maybe the customer forgot to change the address after they moved," one of them said.

