'It's scary to watch': Woman climbs and kneels on parapet to clean windows at apartment near River Valley Rd

A Stomp contributor was concerned to see a woman climbing onto a parapet to clean windows at Leonie Towers on Saturday morning (Mar 26).

Stomp contributor Haneef shared photos and a video of the incident that she witnessed at around 10am.

In the video, a woman can be seen climbing onto the parapet to wipe her windows and also kneeling while cleaning.

Someone in the background can be heard saying, "She put (a) ladder and climb... oh my god," and tsking repeatedly.

Haneef said it was her first time seeing this and added: "It's scary to watch."