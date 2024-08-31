'It's for them to enjoy themselves': Bukit Merah temple organises 'beach party' for child spirits

Aside from the usual offerings to the wandering spirits during the seventh month, a temple at Jalan Bukit Merah has gone the extra mile by creating a beach-themed 'party' — specially for child spirits.

Located at Block 105A Jalan Bukit Merah, the beach party set up, which is about the size of a basketball court, consists of brightly coloured inflatable pools, a sand pit, and other beach-themed toys.

Less than a metre away were tables lined with a variety of snacks and drinks, and a replica McDonald's banner.

Among the plethora of toys and snacks were stacks of joss paper and other paper offerings — an indication that the items were meant for the dead.

At the very front was an altar for the spirits, accompanied by six bowing jin tong yu nu (golden boys and jade maidens).

The man behind the elaborate set up is 47-year-old Silver Loh, who is a volunteer at Miao Lian Tan, a home temple located at Block 113 Jalan Bukit Merah.

Speaking to AsiaOne on Thursday (Aug 29), Loh, who works as an auctioneer, shared that this is the the 13th year that the temple has done something like this as an act of worship to the wandering child spirits during the seventh month.

The idea came about as he thought that not many believers would make offerings to these child spirits.

"I was wondering if the child spirits would be able to find food when they come out," he said.

"So I tried to get some tibbits, drinks and provide some games for them to play... It's really for them to eat and enjoy themselves."

Going into greater detail about the set up, Loh said that most of the items were sourced from Taobao, and were purchased about two weeks ago. Some of the snacks were also purchased from Japan and Thailand, to provide some variety for the visiting spirits.

The founder of Miao Lian Tan, surnamed Zhang, told 8world that he spent about $70,000 on the entire setup, which includes the costs of the items used for the rituals, and hiring a priest to perform the ritual.

Loh said that he and four other volunteers spent about three days putting everything together. Everything will be taken down after this weekend.

"The hardest part was creating the sand pit, because we had to squat down to arrange everything," he chuckled.

This year, Loh also purchased two remote-controlled cars, one of which he used on Monday (Aug 26) to 'fetch' the spirits from the cross junction where Bukit Merah Railway Station used to be.

The temple conducted a ceremony on Monday night to 'invite' the spirits over.

"We used the dolls to represent the spirits, so they will sit in the car while I operate it."

In case there are any adult spirits present, Loh has also prepared casino type game tables and mahjong tables for them to enjoy.

"It's our temple's own way of honouring the wandering spirits during the seventh month, but every temple will usually have their own traditions," Zhang's wife told AsiaOne.

"But all these things are done as a way of accumulating merit," she said.

Loh said he intends to keep some of the items to be reused next year in a similar setup. Some of the toys will also be given away to children.

He added that his concept has been well-received by fellow believers, who have also chipped in by buying additional drinks and snacks for the child spirits.

"Next year I'm thinking of doing a zoo theme, but if I were rich, I would book the entire Universal Studios and ask the spirits to come and play," he joked.

claudiatan@asiaone.com