'It's time to samba up in the heavens': Tributes pour in following death of 25-year-old Singapore footballer Karthik Raj

He was on a pre-season trip with his teammates to Kuala Lumpur.

Yesterday (April 6), the Singapore Khalsa Association (SKA) announced on Facebook that their player Karthik Raj Manimaren had died on April 5. He had played for their Singapore Football League Division 1 (SFL1) team.

They wrote that he "collapsed on April 1, 2023 while with the team in Kuala Lumpur and was taken by ambulance to Kuala Lumpur's General Hospital via ambulance.

"He was then medically repatriated to Singapore on April 2, 2023 via air ambulance and was taken to Singapore General Hospital for urgent medical care. Despite the doctors' best efforts, he passed away last night."

A former national youth player, Karthik was part of the Singapore Premier League clubs Hougang United and Balestier Khalsa before joining the SKA club in 2022. He managed to score five goals and clinch the SFL1 title with the team last year.

SKA added that he was voted "young player of the year" by his teammates, writing: "He was a great asset to the team, winning praises for his determination and hard work from his teammates and coaching staff.

"No words can describe the loss of such a wonderful person! He was an extremely jovial and loveable young man who touched the hearts of so many people."

The Football Association of Singapore also shared their condolences.

The skilful winger had also played eight times in the Singapore Premier League while he was at Balestier Khalsa in 2020.



Our sincerest thoughts and deepest condolences go out to the family and loved ones of Karthik Raj, during this difficult period. — FAS (@FASingapore) April 6, 2023

Tributes came pouring in for the young footballer, nicknamed Karthik Jr or KJR after his idol, Brazilian player Neymar Jr.

Zharfan Rohaizad, his former teammate in the National Football Academy, wrote in an Instagram Story on April 5: "Rest easy my friend. I'll always cherish the beautiful memories I had with you, Karthik."

"You'll be greatly missed, brother. At least I got to see you for the last time," Zulfahmi Arifin, Karthik's former teammate at Hougang United, wrote in his Story.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/Zulfahmi Arifin, Screengrab/Instagram/Zharfan Rohaizad

A friend tweeted: "You're leaving with a name, Karthik. You should be proud of yourself, not many of us can leave something for ourselves at such a young age."

"A great footballer and an amazing friend. Blessed to have had you in my life. It's time to samba up in the heavens. Till we meet again," another wrote.

Read another tweet: "I hope today you realised how much you meant to everyone, brother."

PHOTO: Screengrab/Twitter

ALSO READ: Farewell, Twinkletoes: Singapore's only Olympic footballer Chia Boon Leong dies at 97

drimac@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.