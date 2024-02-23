'It's totally disgusting': Diner finds plaster with blood stains in packet of vegetarian mee hoon

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) is looking into a case in which a plaster with blood stains was discovered in a packet of vegetarian mee hoon.

A Stomp contributor said his colleague had helped him to purchase the meal from a stall called Ru Yi Yuan Vegetarian at Block 273 Bukit Batok East Avenue 4 on Feb 16, at around 6am.

The Stomp contributor recounted: "While I was eating, I saw something resembling tofu. However, when I took a bite, it was a plaster. When I opened the plaster, there were blood stains on it.

"It's totally disgusting and this stall is known to be famous in the area. I wonder what their hygiene standards are and question if they have been handling food properly."

The Stomp contributor said he "did not see the point" in returning to inform the stall about the incident, but lodged a report with SFA.

In response to a Stomp query, SFA said it is looking into the matter.

It added: "Food safety is a joint responsibility. While SFA puts in place and enforces the regulatory measures, food operators must play their part by adhering to good food hygiene and preparation practices.

"Food operators should also ensure their premises are clean and well-maintained."

Members of the public who have concerns about food safety practices by food operators should report to SFA via its online feedback form.

SFA also said it takes a serious view towards food safety and will investigate all feedback alleging poor food safety practices.

"As part of the enquiry and gathering of evidence, SFA may engage the feedback provider for more details and will not hesitate to take enforcement action if sufficient evidence has been obtained," the agency added.

