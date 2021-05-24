'It's unacceptable': Faishal Ibrahim speaks out against Israel's 'disproportionate force against innocent people' in Gaza

Minister of State for Home Affairs Faishal Ibrahim has said that he is "very disturbed" by Israel's actions and its use of "disproportionate force against innocent people, including children" in the most recent clashes in Jerusalem between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police.

In a Facebook post on Monday (May 24) afternoon titled "Violence against Palestinians, and how to help", Faishal spoke out against this violence, which he calls "unacceptable, and very tragic".

Violence against Palestinians, and how to help Looking at media reports, Israel appears to have used disproportionate... Posted by Assoc Prof Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim on Sunday, May 23, 2021

"Yes, there have been attacks on Israelis, rockets sent into Israel, and Hamas has tried to provoke the Israelis," he wrote.

"But overall, I am very disturbed by Israel’s actions: the manner in which the arguments first started, and the way in which Israel has used disproportionate force against innocent people, including children.

"It’s unacceptable, and very tragic. And it has come during this holy period for Muslims," added Associate Professor Faishal, who is also Minister of State for National Development, referring to the fasting month of Ramadan.

In the post, which has almost 500 likes and 200 shares at the time of writing, he said that he is glad both sides have agreed to a ceasefire, bringing a stop to the violence that went on for almost two weeks from May 10 to 21.

For over 11 days, towards the end of Ramadan, the hostilities between Palestinian protestors and Israeli police at the Al-Aqsa Mosque triggered other clashes which included Hamas, an Islamist group that controls Gaza, firing rockets towards Israel as well as retaliatory airstrikes by the latter. To date, there are more than 220 dead including 12 Israelis.

Prof Faishal has suggested channelling donations through the Singapore Red Cross and the Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation (RLAF) for those who are highly concerned with the "dire humanitarian situation" in the Gaza Strip and keen to help victims.

He is also concerned that people may be making donations through unverified overseas groups, and has warned of the dangers of doing so.

Currently, both mentioned organisations are working with the United Nations Relief and Work Agency (UNRWA) for Palestine, and have raised over $1.8 million.

For the RLAF, they have raised more than $1.4 million in their Humanitarian Aid For Gaza online fundraising effort which started on May 22.

On May 22, Sheng Siong's Chief Executive Officer Lim Hock Hwee donated $200,000 for this fundraising effort. In the Instagram post, Lim said: "Sheng Siong has always helped communities. There are many refugees in Palestine, I hope the $200,000 from us can help them".

The RLAF donation drive ends on May 30. Members of the public who wish to donate can find more details on this website.

zakaria@asiaone.com