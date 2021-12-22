'It's a very big blow to me': Woman mourns for ex-husband and son who died from heart attack one day apart

A 66-year-old woman had to mourn the death of her son and ex-husband — both died of heart attacks, all within one day of each other.

The son, aged 48, was praying for his father's health at a temple at Pioneer Point last Sunday (Dec 19). After completing his prayers, he fainted and became unconscious, according to Lianhe Wanbao.

His friend, who accompanied him to the temple, performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on him. He was then conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Unfortunately, he died at 3pm on the same day.

Upon hearing the news of her son's demise, the woman was devastated.

The man's elder brother, 49, told the Chinese media outlet: "When we received the call that afternoon, my mum thought that he had merely suffered a heatstroke."



"When she found out that he had passed, she burst into tears. We did not expect him to be gone so soon. He was a very filial son."

Tragedy soon struck again for the family, as the father of the family died on Monday morning, barely 20 hours after his younger son's death. He did not know that his younger son had died.

The elder man, aged 75, also died from a heart attack. He had a long history of health problems, and had undergone a heart bypass about 20 years ago.

He was a former getai singer, who previously performed alongside industry veterans like Wang Lei.

In September, the senior was hospitalised for heart problems. Doctors had also informed the family in December to be mentally prepared for his death. His younger son was originally supposed to take care of his funeral matters.

"[Considering that] my son passed away the day before, it's a very big blow to me," the elderly woman told reporters at the wake.

