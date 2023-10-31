'It's very jammed': Limousine driver charges tourists $100 for 3km ride from MBS to Chinatown hotel

Rushed for time, a group of tourists in Singapore decided to board a limousine taxi from the Sands Expo & Convention Centre to the Parkroyal Collection Pickering hotel located in Chinatown — a move that costed them $100.

Describing his experience as "a nerve-wracking encounter with a tricky taxi driver you won't believe", cryptocurrency investor Carl Runefelt uploaded on Oct 5 clips of their exchange with the driver in a YouTube video titled: 'Exposing a taxi driver in Singapore'.

He and four other friends had reportedly attended the TOKEN2049 crypto event, held at the Marina Bay Sands on Sept 18 and 19.

Wanting to quickly head back to the hotel after leaving the conference, the group approached a limousine taxi driver only to discover that the short 3km ride will cost them an eye-watering $100.

"Sir, it's very jammed over there. It will be $100," the driver explained.

"$100?" Runefelt and his friends exclaimed, as the driver repeats that the roads are "very jammed".

The drive from MBS to that hotel would ordinarily take just seven minutes.

Shocked by the high price, Runefelt's friend manages to book a private hire vehicle for just $20, but the group later discovered that they were at the wrong pick-up point across the road.

As they were in a hurry, they decided to take the limousine instead.

When the group arrived at their destination, they faced yet another problem when the driver asked for payment in cash, claiming that the card terminal was "not functioning".

"I don't think that's true, you just make less money," answered Runefelt, insisting that payment will be made by card.

The driver then accepts the card, and the payment is successfully processed.

While a seven-minute-long footage of the friends talking in the limousine was recorded in the video, it is unclear if there was a jam and if the footage has been cut short.

A quick check by AsiaOne found that a similar trip on GrabExec 6 costs around $38.

GrabExec 6 is a premium six-seater luxury car service that offers passengers first-class service and in-car amenities.

A Shin Min Daily News reporter who visited the Sands Expo & Convention Centre noticed that there were many taxis waiting for passengers and spoke to a valet who said that there are some limousine drivers who would unlawfully solicit passengers.

"This situation has always existed, but things are better now as we have increased manpower for patrol, and will also hire security personnel if needed," the valet explained.

ALSO READ: Tourists take 2-hour taxi ride around Singapore — here's how much they paid

lim.kewei@asiaone.com