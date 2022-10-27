'I've failed to protect him': Woman claims topless 'pervert' touched nephew, peeped at pre-school kids

A woman has warned of a "creepy pervert" who allegedly touched her nephew and peeped at other kids at a pre-school in Choa Chua Kang.

In a now-deleted TikTok video that was shared on Tuesday (Oct 25), the woman said that she was accompanying her nephew to a pre-school in a shopping centre at that estate at around 10.20am that day.

Claiming that she saw a man loitering and peeping outside the school, the woman said: "I was like 'okay, that's weird' and he gave me a creepy feeling."

The alleged perpetrator in question was sweaty and topless at that time, she said, while adding that he also donned a pair of glasses and looked between his late thirties to late forties.

"When he walked towards me, I held [my nephew] close and I was looking at him and giving the death stare."

It was only after the pair were inside the pre-school when the boy complained that the stranger had touched him, this woman claimed.

"I did shield and protect him, but I failed," the woman lamented, while warning other parents to keep a lookout for any suspicious people in the area.

She did not say in the video where her nephew was touched.

Adding that she had informed the pre-school and lodged a police report, this woman said: "I'm still fired-up and p***** off because I went down to look for him but he wasn't there."

But in a response to AsiaOne's queries, the police shared that there was no report was lodged for this incident.

In a subsequent video shared the next day (Oct 26), the woman apologised that she had to take down her TikTok video, while explaining that she was "told to do so".

She did not elaborate who told her to do so and why.

Adding that she was just a concerned aunt who "did not want to make this an issue," the complainant said: "For those who have concerns, I believe the police is taking care it and [are] doing their investigations.

"Hopefully that [man] gets caught and we get justice."

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the pre-school said that they are aware of the TikTok video and have reached out to the woman about the alleged incident.

They have declined to comment further.

AsiaOne has contacted the woman for more information.

