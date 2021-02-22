'I've never borrowed money from loan sharks': Over 20 delivery riders turn up at residents' doors in suspected harassment

Was it a prank or the work of someone else?

Residents of two blocks — one at Upper Aljunied and another along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 — found themselves at the receiving end of not one or two, but multiple food deliveries, none of which they had asked for.

Images of the food delivery riders gathered at the foot of their blocks circulated on social media, prompting netizens to suspect loan sharks were involved.

12 riders??!at my block. And more coming. Prank orders according to one of them. Wahhhh crazyyy. Pity them. Got old uncle all also. Why la! Posted by Nur'aqilah AZ on Friday, February 19, 2021

"I've never borrowed money from loan sharks," an Ang Mo Kio resident, who declined to be named, told Shin Min Daily News. "I don't understand what's going on."

According to the 50-year-old, eight delivery riders had turned up at his door within a span of one hour on Saturday (Feb 20), giving his 81-year-old mother a shock.

Meanwhile, a resident at Upper Aljunied revealed that she was one of the few "recipients" in her block. A total of 12 riders had congregated at her block's parking area on Friday. She lodged a police report after.

The police confirmed with AsiaOne that they were currently investigating the matter and that it had been classified as a case of intentional harassment.

Delivery riders felt 'helpless'

Speaking with the Chinese daily news, a 45-year-old food delivery rider recounted how he had first arrived at the Ang Mo Kio flat, only to realise what had happened after the person who placed the order could not be contacted.

The riders at Aljunied shared a similar experience.

"There are some [riders] within the group who are more senior. To be pranked like this makes us all feel very helpless."

