Woman from Singapore wins $10.3m record jackpot at Genting casino

By sheer luck, a woman from Singapore reportedly won the 31.9 million ringgit (S$10.3 million) jackpot at a Genting casino.

She had been gambling at one of the casino's 30 "Dragon Link" slot machines at about 2pm on Thursday (May 21) when she won the huge sum, according to China Press.

The Malaysian publication also stated that this was the highest recorded slot machine jackpot in the casino's history.

According to a Facebook post by user Rex Chang, the woman had only bet 40 ringgit at the machine.

Netizens who saw the post were in awe and congratulated her on the win.

The slot machine had been accumulating the jackpot amount for quite some time. It was popular with bettors as it had reached a jackpot of 12 million ringgit last year, reported China Press.

The highest amount it accepts at a time is 880 ringgit, which some high-stakes players would bet, the publication added.

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bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com