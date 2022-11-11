'Tedious spat' in Sembawang: Woman rages at workshop owner who knocked on her 'expensive' car to check if she was alright

A Jaguar driver was caught on video shouting at the owner and workers of a carpentry workshop in Sembawang on Wednesday afternoon (Nov 9).

Stomp contributor Bryan, a tenant at North Link Building, shared a video of the incident and described what happened as a "tedious spat".

"The lady in a blue Jaguar stalled her car in the middle of a lane at North Link Building, honked her car horn excessively, and (demonstrated) road rage for three minutes," he said.

"The owner of the carpentry workshop (shown in the video) went over and knocked on her car window to check if she was alright.

"Instantly, the lady stomped out of her car and at the top of her voice, maligned the poor workshop owner for banging/damaging her car. She even asked if he knew how expensive her car is."

In the video, the woman is heard repeating: "Who gave you the right to hit my car."

She then says that she has the right of way and shouts: "Eh, you shut your bloody mouth lah."

"This kerfuffle is due to her refusing to move her car along the pathway, which wasn't narrow in the least," said Bryan.

Bryan said the pathway was at least 2.5m wide, enough for her Jaguar XJ which (according to official specifications) is 1.899m wide.

After realising that many of the surrounding tenants were booing her because of her outburst, the lady got into her car and drove off.

"Security personnel of North Link Building later told us that she had complained to all levels of this building about the narrow driveways blocking her 'expensive' car,” said Bryan.