Jail for advertising firm owner who punched Roxy Square security supervisor

SINGAPORE - The drunken owner of an advertising firm, who could not find an unlocked exit at Roxy Square shopping centre, assaulted a security supervisor even though the latter offered to show him the way out.

Briton Stuart Boyd Mills was sentenced on Monday (Sept 23) to a week's jail for assaulting Mr Andrew Lim Cheng Hock, 59. A harassment charge was considered during sentencing.

The 47-year-old Singapore permanent resident, who owns The Creative Mills, was captured on video punching the older man and the clip went viral earlier this year.

The single blow caused Mr Lim to fall backwards onto the floor and break his spectacles.

On Monday, District Judge Christopher Tan noted that Mills had punched Mr Lim's face, which is a "sensitive" part of the body.

The judge also said that the attack was "entirely unprovoked", stressing that "general deterrence (was) relevant" in this case, as security officers are often in a vulnerable position.

The court heard that Mills and a friend had gone to a pub at the shopping mall in East Coast Road and ended their drinking session at around midnight on April 4.

Mills was drunk after consuming about a third of a bottle of whisky.

He walked around Roxy Square and became frustrated when he could not find an unlocked exit.

He spoke to a security officer on duty and demanded to see the man's supervisor over the perceived lack of unlocked exits. The officer took Mills to see Mr Lim, who noticed that the Briton reeked of alcohol.

Mr Lim offered to show Mills an exit where he could leave the building. Despite this, Mills was still unhappy and quarrelled with the security supervisor "over the propriety of the number of available exits in the building".

Noting that Mills was getting more aggressive, Mr Lim asked his colleague to record the encounter.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Vincent Ong said that Mr Lim did not scold or shout at Mills. Mr Lim then decided to walk towards an exit to show Mills the way out and the Briton followed him.