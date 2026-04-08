Jail, caning for man who was an auxiliary cop when he carried loaded firearm in public

SINGAPORE — An off-duty Certis auxiliary policeman arrested at a shopping mall with a loaded service revolver in his possession in 2024 told investigators he had wanted to kill himself after his girlfriend broke up with him over his gambling habit.

Heng Jun Hao, 29, who was arrested at Bugis+ mall following a police search that involved more than 100 officers, was sentenced to six years, six months and two weeks' jail and six strokes of the cane on April 8.

He had pleaded guilty to two charges — unlawful possession of a firearm and a separate charge of committing mischief — in October 2025.

In an earlier statement, Certis, a security company, said that Heng was suspended after he was first arrested in May 2024.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Koh Yi Wen told the court that Heng had been gambling since he was 20 years old and the habit had worsened over the years. He later promised his girlfriend that he would quit gambling.

Heng joined Certis as an auxiliary policeman in October 2023 and was later deployed to the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore at Changi Airport.

On the evening of May 8, 2024, his girlfriend broke up with him after she found out that he had been gambling.

The break-up caused him to feel devastated, said the prosecutor.

Heng, who held the rank of sergeant, reported for work at the Agora building on Airport Boulevard the next day and was issued with his operational equipment at the Certis armoury.

Court documents stated that he was equipped with a revolver, 10 rounds of ammunition and a baton.

As part of the standard operational procedure, he also loaded five rounds of ammunition into the revolver.

Heng, who started his shift at 7.45am, returned to the Agora building at around 8pm after his work ended and told his partner that he had to use a restroom.

Heng then slipped some items, including the loaded revolver and baton, into his backpack and took a taxi to Sim Lim Square shopping mall in Rochor Canal Road.

After that, he went to a cinema at the nearby Bugis+ mall to watch a movie.

Shortly before 8.40pm, Certis received an automated system alert as Heng had failed to return his revolver more than 50 minutes after his shift ended.

Cisco personnel were then deployed to search the premises for him.

After failing to locate Heng and verifying that his revolver was still unaccounted for, a Certis operations manager alerted the police at around 10pm.

As a result, more than 100 officers were deployed to conduct a manhunt for him.

After Heng left the cinema at around 12.20am on May 10, 2024, officers spotted him at Bugis+ and arrested him.

In an earlier statement, the police said he did not put up a struggle and did not try to reach for the firearm.

Heng later told investigators that he wanted to shoot himself with the weapon.

DPP Koh said: "The accused felt that he had disappointed his family and girlfriend with his gambling habits and subsequent debts, and he saw no reason (to live) since he had failed everyone he loved.

"He had decided to watch a movie as he needed time to decide on a suitable location to commit suicide."

Heng was released on bail on June 13 that year and an electronic tag was secured around one of his limbs to monitor his movements.

The authorities later found out on Oct 17, 2024, that he had cut off the tag. At around 4pm, police officers in civilian clothes saw Heng at a store in Kallang and arrested him.

The DPP said: "The accused admitted to cutting off his electronic tag with a pair of scissors while he was at home because he wanted to evade police tracking and drown himself at East Coast Park.

"The accused intended to commit suicide again because he faced financial troubles after losing his job as a concierge... on Oct 14, 2024."

The damage caused to Heng's electronic tag was estimated to be around $44.

Heng was represented by Mr Vadivalagan PVSS from the Public Defender's Office, who said his client had no intention to harm others with the firearm.

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This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.