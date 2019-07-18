Jail, caning for man who had sex with 11-year-old stepdaughter of boss and neighbour

SINGAPORE - A 36-year-old father of six was given a job by his neighbour, but ended up having sex with his employer's underage stepdaughter in the delivery van that was assigned to him for work.

The High Court heard on Wednesday (July 17) that the girl, who was 11 at the time, had sent the accused a text message saying that she liked him but knew he was married.

When he responded that men could have four wives, she asked if her age was a concern for him. "Age (is) just a number," he replied.

The accused was sentenced to 10 years' jail and six strokes of the cane after he pleaded guilty to a charge of statutory rape.

Three other charges - for committing an indecent act with a child, sexual assault by penetration, and possessing obscene films - were taken into consideration.

The parties are not named to protect the identity of the victim, who is now 13 years old.

The court heard that the victim and her family moved into the same neighbourhood as the accused in July 2017.