Jail for company director linked to investors who lost more than $700,000

Doris Tan Stephenson, who used to be known as Clara Tan Lisin, speaking to The New Paper while in the US back in 2015. She ran an operation in which 29 people invested over $1 million to buy properties in the US. But they failed to receive their promised returns and lost more than $700,000.

SINGAPORE - A Singaporean director of two companies ran a "fly by night" operation in which 29 people invested more than $1 million in a pool to buy properties in the United States.

Doris Tan Stephenson, who used to be known as Clara Tan Lisin, made the investment decisions alone and there was no indication whether she met the minimum competency requirements, a district court heard on Thursday (May 30).

The investors later lost more than $700,000, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Magdalene Huang.

The investment scheme, known as the Capital Multiplying System (CapMS), was conceptualised in 2013 by Tan, director of the Singapore-based CTL Group and CTL Global, which was incorporated in the United States.

Later that year, CTL Group marketed the scheme offered by CTL Global to at least 29 investors in Singapore.

Tan, 43, was sentenced to 12 weeks' jail after pleading guilty to nine counts of offering the investment scheme without authorisation from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). She also pleaded guilty to nine counts of offering the scheme without a prospectus.

The case involved the first prosecution of such offences, said DPP Nicholas Khoo

Tan also admitted to a single charge of running a business dealing with securities without a capital markets services licence from the MAS.

DPP Huang said that as part of the CapMS scheme, the investors' monies were pooled together to buy a group of properties in the US.