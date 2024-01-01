Jail for man who threatened fiancee with knife after claiming his child didn't look like him

It should have been a happy time – locking eyes with his newborn for the first time at the hospital.

But all the man saw was a child that he thought didn’t look like him.

The man, Fariz, then bore a grudge against his fiancee. His feelings of resentment culminated in the early hours of May 21 this year when he threatened to kill her and his child with a knife, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The 39-year-old was arrested and on Dec 26, he was sentenced to five years and nine weeks of jail, as well as three strokes of the cane for criminal breach of trust, intimidation and drug offences.

The court heard how things came to a head when Fariz started arguing with his fiancee at his prospective mother-in-law’s house at around 4am.

He went into the kitchen and took a knife, which he held in his right hand. He then tried to choke his fiancee, who was holding their baby, with his other hand.

His fiancee’s little sister, who was awakened by the commotion, ran towards her sister to protect her against Fariz.

Together they prevented Fariz from attacking again as his fiancee kicked him while her sister pushed his hand away.

After he tried and then failed to strangle his fiancee again, he threatened to kill her and the child while pointing the kitchen knife at them.

Throughout the incident, his fiancee kept silent, and eventually Fariz apologised to both sisters and left the house.

In court, Fariz pleaded for mercy, saying he regretted what he had done.

He has since married his fiancee, according to Shin Min.