Jail for private-hire car driver who assaulted man, causing him to lose teeth

Read also

If he is unable to pay the sum, Hidir will have to spend another 45 days behind bars.

At around 11.40am on May 12 last year, Mr He used a booking app to request a five-seater car to ferry his family to Choa Chu Kang.

Hidir arrived in a black Audi soon after and noticed that Mr He's two young children, aged four and seven, could be below 1.35m tall.

As such, they needed booster seats. This is according to requirements by the Land Transport Authority.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Jordon Li said that as the car was not equipped with the seats, Hidir told Mr He that he could not take them to their destination.

Hidir also asked him to cancel the booking and make other arrangements. Mr He then booked another private-hire vehicle but ignored Hidir's request.

Hidir drove back to Mr He after realising that the older man had failed to cancel his earlier booking and repeated his request.