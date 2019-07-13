Jail for private-hire car driver who assaulted man, causing him to lose teeth

PHOTO: Pixabay
Shaffiq Alkhatib
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - A private-hire car driver punched a man who had refused to cancel his booking, causing the victim to lose two teeth.

Mr He Yong, 36, had to have another two teeth extracted as well as they were displaced.

The driver, Muhammad Hidir Mohammad Alimon, 32, pleaded guilty on Friday (July 12) to an assault charge and was sentenced to five months' jail.

He was also ordered to pay Mr He $9,146 in compensation. This was the out-of-pocket amount the victim paid for his medical fees.

If he is unable to pay the sum, Hidir will have to spend another 45 days behind bars.

At around 11.40am on May 12 last year, Mr He used a booking app to request a five-seater car to ferry his family to Choa Chu Kang.

Hidir arrived in a black Audi soon after and noticed that Mr He's two young children, aged four and seven, could be below 1.35m tall.

As such, they needed booster seats. This is according to requirements by the Land Transport Authority.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Jordon Li said that as the car was not equipped with the seats, Hidir told Mr He that he could not take them to their destination.

Hidir also asked him to cancel the booking and make other arrangements. Mr He then booked another private-hire vehicle but ignored Hidir's request.

Hidir drove back to Mr He after realising that the older man had failed to cancel his earlier booking and repeated his request.

The DPP said: "The victim refused to do so and responded that the accused should be the one to cancel the booking since he had refused to ferry the victim and his family."

The second vehicle that Mr He booked soon arrived and he was about to close the front passenger door when Hidir stopped him.

He then punched Mr He's mouth, drawing blood. The court heard that the victim did not retaliate but alerted the police instead.

An ambulance took him to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital where he was found to have lost two teeth. Two others that were "severely palatally displaced" had to be extracted.

The DPP told the court that Mr He's root tips were also fractured, adding: "The victim is currently undergoing treatment to obtain dental implants to replace his missing teeth... and was given eight days of medical leave."

Hidir was offered bail of $10,000 and was ordered to surrender at the State Courts on July 26 to begin serving his sentence.

For assault, he could have been jailed for up to two years and fined up to $5,000.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about

Ride-hailing services assault
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Singapore &#039;poor&#039;, &#039;less developed&#039; and &#039;very dangerous&#039;: Online comment riles internet
Singapore 'poor', 'less developed' and 'very dangerous': Online comment riles internet
Orchard Towers murder: Video shows victim collapsing after brawl
Orchard Towers murder: Video shows victim collapsing after brawl
Man in UK goes blind in right eye after showering with contact lenses on
Man in UK goes blind in right eye after showering with contact lenses on
Make the most of your 5-room HDB with fresh layout ideas
Make the most of your 5-room HDB with fresh layout ideas
Baby Hoai An, who was found in plastic bag and treated in Singapore, dies in Vietnam
Baby Hoai An, who was found in plastic bag and treated in Singapore, dies in Vietnam
MOH, CPF Board address allegations that cancer-stricken woman forced to seek treatment at private hospitals
MOH, CPF Board address allegations that cancer-stricken woman forced to seek treatment at private hospitals
Ex-bank executive found guilty of sharing information to promote child sex activities
Ex-bank executive found guilty of sharing information to promote child sex activities
Bali has had enough of begpackers: Freeloading travellers to be sent packing
Bali has had enough of begpackers: Freeloading travellers to be sent packing
Man tries to rob Bedok pawnshop, flees after chopper breaks
Man tries to rob Bedok pawnshop, flees after chopper breaks
Chinese police race to solve missing girl mystery
Chinese police race to solve missing girl mystery
Singaporean who forgot to show passport when leaving Malaysia fined $820
Singaporean who forgot to show passport when leaving Malaysia fined $820
Turbulence brings couple together on flight to Taipei
Turbulence brings couple together on flight to Taipei

LIFESTYLE

Batam now nail care haven for Singaporean tourists
Batam now nail care haven for Singaporean tourists
10 places in Singapore that look right out of a sci-fi movie - 2 of which are Westworld filming locations
10 places in Singapore that look right out of a sci-fi movie
The best 1-for-1 hotel buffet dining promotions in Singapore (July 2019)
The best 1-for-1 hotel buffet dining promotions in Singapore (July 2019)
10 courses you can use your SkillsFuture credits to kickstart your entrepreneurial journey
10 courses you can use your SkillsFuture credits to kickstart your entrepreneurial journey

Home Works

House Tour: An inviting loft-style apartment with customised furniture
House Tour: An inviting loft-style apartment with customised furniture
8 things no one tells you about electrical works
8 things no one tells you about electrical works
Proper ways to clean bathroom mirrors, wooden furniture and more
Proper ways to clean bathroom mirrors, wooden furniture and more
8 stylish homes of local influencers to take inspiration from
8 stylish homes of local influencers to take inspiration from

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Andy Hui spotted at Sammi Cheng&#039;s rehearsal; could he be performing at her concert?
Andy Hui spotted at Sammi Cheng's rehearsal; could he be performing at her concert?
Dyson beauty lab in Funan offers free hair makeovers - and other places in Singapore for free beauty services
Dyson beauty lab in Funan offers free hair makeovers - and other places in Singapore for free beauty services
5566&#039;s Tony Sun denies rumours of a new bae, says they&#039;re just friends
Does 5566's Tony Sun have a new bae?
6 things I wish I knew before I became a &#039;micro-influencer&#039;
6 things I wish I knew before I became a 'micro-influencer'

SERVICES