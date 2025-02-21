Jail for woman who livestreamed sex act at HDB void deck and husband

SINGAPORE - A skimpily dressed woman performed a sex act at a Housing Board void deck in Boon Lay, in response to a challenge from viewers of her TikTok live streaming.

Her husband sat beside her and acted as a lookout to ensure no one would interrupt.

On Feb 20, Adrian Ching Kah Siang, 36, and his Vietnamese wife Nguyen Thi Ngoc Lan, 31, were each jailed for three weeks.

Lan admitted to one charge of doing an obscene act. Ching, a Singaporean, admitted to abetting the act. One similar charge each was taken into consideration for their sentencing.

District Judge Jasvender Kaur said that Lan’s act was highly offensive, and she was satisfied that the threshold for jail was crossed.

Those who commit any obscene act in a public place can be jailed for up to three months, fined, or both.

Ching asked for a gag order to be imposed on the couple’s identities so as to not cause further emotional damage to his mother. “It also protects my wife’s dignity,” he said.

The judge said no.

Lan, who entered Singapore under a social visit pass that has since expired, live-streams regularly on TikTok and Vietnamese gaming app MMlive.

On Sept 27, 2024, from 11.30am to 2.30pm, she was live-streaming at the void deck of Block 266 Boon Lay Drive.

At around 1.30pm, she participated in a challenge to perform sex acts in public while skimpily dressed, in exchange for money in the form of gifts sent by her viewers.

Lan, who was clad in a translucent dress that showed her nude body, posed and danced in front of a mobile phone.

A man who lives in the HDB block witnessed Lan’s acts and informed his wife, who subsequently called the police.

To capture video evidence of the acts, the male witness and his wife went together to the second floor of the HDB block.

By the time they arrived at the second floor, Lan had changed into a kimono that barely covered her body. She then performed the sex act.

[[nid:523631]]

Police soon arrived at the scene and arrested her.

Lan initially told police she was only “dancing in a sexy way” and claimed she revealed “only a bit”, despite the fact that she was almost nude, the prosecution said.

She admitted to the obscene act only when confronted with video evidence.

Ching also denied everything when questioned by the police and said they had been “fully clothed”. He also said his wife’s sex act should not be considered an obscene act.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Esther Lim said Lan did the act in a public and highly visible area, and during a time with high human traffic, including children who were returning home from school.

Said the prosecutor: “As Nguyen was seated in full view of the public within a residential area, each person returning home would be forced to walk past her and be exposed to her obscene act.”

Standing side by side in the dock, the couple pleaded for leniency. They were not represented by a lawyer.

“From the bottom of my heart, I sincerely apologise to the court and the people of Singapore,” said Ching, adding that they were remorseful.

He said media reports about their case had brought stress to his family members and affected his career.

Speaking through an interpreter, Lan said she has to support her 13-year-old daughter in Vietnam and is in financial difficulty.

She is currently in Singapore on a special pass for the purpose of investigation.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.