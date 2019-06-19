Jailed: Man used sob story to molest victim

He approached a woman at Jurong East Interchange, shared his life story with her and cried.

Out of sympathy, the young woman gave him a hug, but Li Xiang, 27, took it further and kissed her, apologising after he had done so. The woman later made a police report for outrage of modesty.

Li, a Chinese national, also touched the buttocks of two other women on two other occasions.

Yesterday, he was jailed 16 weeks on three charges of outrage of modesty, with another charge taken into consideration.

Li, an S Pass holder, came to Singapore in 2017 to work in the construction industry.

On July 23 last year, he followed a 29-year-old woman at People's Park Complex in Chinatown for 23 minutes before molesting her and running away. When the woman caught him, he snatched her phone in a struggle before fleeing.

On November 11 last year, Li spotted another 29-year-old woman on a walkway near Causeway Point Shopping Centre.

He ran up to her from behind in a slightly crouched manner and molested her before running away.

On Jan 7, Li approached a 24-year-old woman at Jurong East Interchange and shared his life story with her.