Jailed: Man used sob story to molest victim

PHOTO: The New Paper
David Sun
The New Paper

He approached a woman at Jurong East Interchange, shared his life story with her and cried.

Out of sympathy, the young woman gave him a hug, but Li Xiang, 27, took it further and kissed her, apologising after he had done so. The woman later made a police report for outrage of modesty.

Li, a Chinese national, also touched the buttocks of two other women on two other occasions.

Yesterday, he was jailed 16 weeks on three charges of outrage of modesty, with another charge taken into consideration.

Li, an S Pass holder, came to Singapore in 2017 to work in the construction industry.

On July 23 last year, he followed a 29-year-old woman at People's Park Complex in Chinatown for 23 minutes before molesting her and running away. When the woman caught him, he snatched her phone in a struggle before fleeing.

On November 11 last year, Li spotted another 29-year-old woman on a walkway near Causeway Point Shopping Centre.

He ran up to her from behind in a slightly crouched manner and molested her before running away.

On Jan 7, Li approached a 24-year-old woman at Jurong East Interchange and shared his life story with her.

He began to cry and the woman offered him a hug out of sympathy. Li hugged her back and kissed her on the forehead twice and once on the lips before apologising.

The woman said she wanted to go home and started to leave.

But he followed her and wrapped his arms around her waist before kissing her forehead and lips again.

She told him she had a boyfriend and that they were not suited for each other.

After she told her boyfriend about the incident, she made a police report.

During investigations, Li said he committed the offences as the victim was his "type of lady".

Deputy Public Prosecutor Stephanie Koh asked for a global sentence of four months jail.

In mitigation, lawyer Henry Lim, who was assigned to Li under the Criminal Legal Aid Scheme, said the man was a simple-minded person who has learnt his lesson.

In his written mitigation, Mr Lim said Li came from a remote village in China and has never been in a romantic relationship.

District Judge Toh Yung Cheong said that there were grounds to enhance the sentence as the offences were committed against three victims in separate instances.

The sentence was backdated to Feb 1, from when Li has been in remand.

Crying after he was sentenced, Li apologised and swore that he would never commit such offences again.

For each charge of outrage of modesty, he could have been jailed up to two years, or fined, or caned, or given any combination of the three.

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.

More about

Singapore courts Molest Outrage of modesty / Insulting modesty Singapore Crime Jail term
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Family of late Singtel director sues drivers involved in his fatal accident for $1 million
Family of late Singtel director sues drivers involved in his fatal accident for $1 million
Hands-free bubble tea: Viral Japanese trend involves using your chest as a drink holder
Hands-free bubble tea: Viral Japanese trend involves using your chest as a drink holder
Ashley Liew files court papers against Soh Rui Yong over 2015 SEA Games marathon saga
Ashley Liew files court papers against Soh Rui Yong over 2015 SEA Games marathon saga
Man charged with murder of two-year-old daughter in Sengkang flat
Man charged with murder of two-year-old daughter in Sengkang flat
Woman in China finds spy cam hidden in Uniqlo dressing room
Woman in China finds spy cam hidden in Uniqlo dressing room
TV host Ah Xiang apologises again for cheating, all work put on hold
TV host Ah Xiang apologises again for cheating, all work put on hold
Beating the odds: Cambodian girl who worked at garbage dump becomes college valedictorian
Beating the odds: Cambodian girl who worked at garbage dump becomes college valedictorian
Chinese man adopts dog from shelter then kills it to satisfy dog meat craving
Chinese man adopts dog from shelter then kills it to satisfy dog meat craving
Louis Koo drops $8.7m on luxury yacht for mum
Louis Koo drops $8.7m on luxury yacht for mum
Criticisms after JJ Lin&#039;s manager knocks fan&#039;s phone to the ground
Criticisms after JJ Lin's manager knocks fan's phone to the ground
Cheapest way to travel to JB: Train, bus, car or taxi?
Cheapest way to travel to JB: Train, bus, car or taxi?
Chinese employee fired for OK emoji reply to boss on WeChat
Chinese employee fired for OK emoji reply to boss on WeChat

LIFESTYLE

Good deals must share June 17-23: Up to 90% off at Popular and 1-for-1 KFC chicken
Good deals must share June 17-23: Up to 90% off at Popular and 1-for-1 KFC chicken
6 exciting events this June to bring your date for an affordable and fun-filled time
6 exciting events this June to bring your date for an affordable and fun-filled time
This shock bracelet wants to cure you of your junk food craving
This shock bracelet wants to cure you of your junk food craving
3 surprising things that could be expanding your waistline
3 surprising things that could be expanding your waistline

Home Works

House tour: The serene and nature-inspired bungalow that overlooks Botanic Gardens
House tour: The serene and nature-inspired bungalow that overlooks Botanic Gardens
This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Original Princess Jasmine Lea Salonga, in Singapore for new show, says she&#039;s yet to watch new Aladdin movie
Original Princess Jasmine Lea Salonga, in Singapore for new show, says she's yet to watch new Aladdin movie
Widespread criticism of her singing haunted Maggie Cheung for a year
Widespread criticism of her singing haunted Maggie Cheung for a year
Chinese students miss important national exams after getting stuck in hotel lift
Chinese students miss important national exams after getting stuck in hotel lift
Malaysian man severely burnt after phone explodes on his chest
Malaysian man severely burnt after phone explodes on his chest

SERVICES