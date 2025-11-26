Lorry, car accident in Jalan Besar: 2 persons taken to hospital

A car and a lorry were involved in an accident at the junction of Jalan Besar and Rowell Road on Tuesday (Nov 25), next to Berseh Food Centre — known for its oyster cakes.

In a video of the accident posted on TikTok, the badly damaged lorry is seen on the pedestrian walkway outside a traditional Chinese medicine wellness centre at 159 Jalan Besar. Its windscreen and a probationary driving plate are seen on the ground.

A few metres away, on the first of the four-lane road, a white Honda Freed multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) is seen with its front bumper dislodged on the left side.

The police said they were alerted to the accident at 4.20pm, adding that investigations are ongoing.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it took one person to Tan Tock Seng Hospital and another person to Raffles Hospital.

