'Parting is such sweet sorrow': Jamus Lim thanks Anchorvale estate cleaners, organises farewell meal

While the important and hard work that town council cleaners do often go unnoticed, their absence is noticeable to everyone, said Sengkang GRC MP Jamus Lim.

He was sharing his thoughts on the estate cleaners of Anchorvale whom he treated to a farewell meal, according to a Facebook post on Monday (May 25).

Associate Professor Lim, who is MP for the Anchorvale division of Sengkang GRC, explained that part of the team of conservancy contractors in the estate will be replaced after five years amid Sengkang Town Council contract renewals.

"While I'm a little sad — having worked with some of these folks for more than five years now — I understand that (the) town council has to be prudent as it renews its contracts, evaluating past performance alongside other quality dimensions, as well as a competitive bid price," he said.

He added that he has "mixed feelings" about the cleaners' departure.

"After all, our estate cleaners are among the hardest working crew in the town council. Sometimes, we may not observe them as they go about their duties, either early in the morning or late at night.

"But having seen what it's like when they're not around, I am aware that when they're not doing their job, everyone can see (and feel and smell) their absence," he wrote.

These cleaners leave behind family and friends when come to Singapore to work, he added, "toiling in relative obscurity and unforgiving weather".

To express his appreciation to the crew and as a way to say goodbye, Prof Lim organised a farewell meal for them in a neighbourhood restaurant.

The restaurant is likely one that they would have walked by and cleaned around daily, he noted.

Addressing the workers, he said: "Thank you for your service, and I hope that the next chapter of your lives will be meaningful and fulfilling, wherever that may be."

Working from 6am to 8pm

In the comments section, many netizens expressed their gratitude to the cleaners.

One user who said claimed to be an Anchorvale resident of 20 years praised one of the cleaners for being "very hardworking".

"He seems to be around all the time from early 6am to 7am, all the way to 8pm," the user commented.

"While I am reluctant to see him go, I also think he deserves to reunite with his family."

He added: "I really hope that the town council is not blindly awarding the new contract to the lowest bidder and ruining the immense goodwill that these cleaners have built."

Another user also thanked the cleaners for their hard work in keeping the estate clean, sharing that they would always greet residents with a smile and a greeting.

"We see them so often that it feels like they have become our neighbours... really sad to see them go," she said.

"Thanks Jamus for treating them to a well-deserved meal!"

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khooyihang@asiaone.com