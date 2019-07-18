Japan may take South Korea wartime labour dispute to International Court of Justice: Report

Japan initially cited the dispute over compensation for the wartime labourers as being behind what it sees as broken trust with South Korea as it announced the tighter export controls.

TOKYO – Japan is considering taking a dispute with South Kore a over its compensation for wartime forced labourers to the International Court of Justice as the deadline for seeking third-country arbitration passes on Thursday (July 18), public broadcaster NHK reported.

The question of compensation for South Koreans for labour during Japan’s 1910-45 occupation of the Korean peninsula has soured the US allies’ relations, which took a turn for the worse this month when Japan restricted exports of high-tech material to South Korea.

South Korea’s Supreme Court last year ordered two Japanese companies to compensate the wartime workers in a ruling that Tokyo said violated international law. Japan believes the issue of compensation was settled under a 1965 treaty.

With no mutually palatable agreement, Tokyo has pushed for third-party arbitration, which Seoul has rejected. Midnight (1500 GMT Thursday) is the deadline for making those arrangements, Japanese deputy chief cabinet secretary Yasutoshi Nishimura said.