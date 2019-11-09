Japanese man helps to pick up litter simply because he likes Singapore

Not all heroes wear capes — this particular one welds a pair of tongs and a trash bag in hand.

In a Facebook post uploaded by Ivan Choong on Tuesday (Sept 10), he shares an encounter he had with a Japanese man who was picking up litter along the Boon Tiong Road.

I: Hi there, may I ask what you are doing? T: I'm picking up litter. I: Oh, but why are you doing that? Do you live... Posted by Ivan Choong on Tuesday, 10 September 2019

The man, known as Toshi, said that he had wanted to help clear the litter as he found Singapore clean and green.

"I like this place," he said.

Toshi might have only been in Singapore for two months, but the time spent here was more than enough for him to treat the place as his home.

