Japanese traveller caught with vape, 849 heat sticks at Changi Airport

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has foiled an attempt to bring an e-vaporiser, or vape, and more than 800 heat sticks into Singapore.

On Nov 30, ICA officers at Changi Airport Terminal 1 directed a male Japanese traveller for baggage checks, after first asking if he had anything to declare.

Although the man denied having anything to declare, anomalies were detected in the scanned image, said ICA in a Facebook post on Thursday (Dec 11).

A thorough check of his belongings found the vape and 849 heat sticks. A heat stick is a tobacco-filled unit inserted into a battery-operated device that heats the tobacco to produce an aerosol containing nicotine, without burning it.

The traveller was referred to the Health Sciences Authority for further investigation.

"Border security is a crucial aspect of the enforcement strategy against e-vaporisers," said ICA in its Facebook post.

"As guardians of the nation's borders, ICA remains committed to safeguarding Singapore by ensuring our borders remain safe and secure."

