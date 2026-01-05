Jaywalker pretends car hit him, apparently blocks road for an hour after getting honked

A jaywalker was caught on camera grimacing in "pain" after being honked at by a car that had stopped in time.

Flashing his middle finger, the man also allegedly claimed that he had twisted his knee as he was "scared" by the honk.

Dashcam footage shared on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook on Sunday (Jan 4) showed the pedestrian jaywalking with a woman near 34 Cassia Crescent in Dakota.

After being alerted by the oncoming car when it honked at them, the man confronted the driver near his front windscreen.

The man was later seen grimacing, touching his knee, and then kneeling on the ground.

In the Facebook post, the driver said the man's partner called an ambulance.

"When the police arrived, he claimed he twisted his leg while walking back to confront me."

The driver said police officers reviewed the situation and concluded that no accident had occurred, while ambulance staff left within five minutes after recognising "there was no injury at all".

"They were very kind and apologised for keeping me for so long as it is procedural," he said.

"Whole traffic was blocked for more than one hour," he added.

"The incident caused unnecessary stress, embarrassment and emotional distress especially for my children."

