Jaywalker struck by motorcycle after dashing across Bukit Batok road

A 20-year-old man was injured after he was hit by a motorcycle while jaywalking against a red light in Bukit Batok on Wednesday (July 29), dashcam footage showed.

Dashcam footage of the incident, shared on the Facebook group SGRV Admin on Wednesday, shows a man jaywalking across the road against a red light as the recording car travels along the road.

The dashcam car slows to a stop as the jaywalker dashes across the road and is struck by a passing motorcycle. The two are thrown to the ground.

One passer-by helps the jaywalker to the pavement, while another assists the motorcyclist, who is seen holding his side. The first passer-by later returns to help the motorcyclist too.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident at about 10.20am that day at the junction of Bukit Batok Avenue 1 and Bukit Batok West Avenue 6.

A 20-year-old male pedestrian and a 36-year-old male motorcyclist were taken conscious to the hospital.

One person was taken to National University Hospital and the other person to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com