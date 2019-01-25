Jaywalking 64-year-old injured after accident with lorry on Jalan Besar

SINGAPORE - A jaywalking man was hit by a lorry changing lanes on Jalan Besar on Thursday morning (Jan 24).

Police said they were alerted to the accident at 7.20am.

The pedestrian, a 64-year-old man, was conscious when taken to Raffles Hospital.

The Straits Times understands that the man left the accident with pains in his hip and right shoulder.

on Facebook Another jaywalker crossing the road gets hit by a lorry trying to avoid him. Happened along Jalan Besar Road. Date and Timestamp is accurate. Credit: Jiahong Posted by ROADS.sg on Wednesday, 23 January 2019

In a video shared on Facebook, the man can be seen crossing the open road.

He walks at a regular pace from the leftmost of four lanes on the road going towards Bencoolen Street.

A grey lorry, originally in the second lane from the left, suddenly veers to the right.

The left side of the lorry collides with the man, who falls face-first onto the road from the impact.

The police are investigating the incident.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.