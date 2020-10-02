Jaywalking pedestrians sent flying metres away after collision with taxi at Paya Lebar

Even though the traffic light showed the red man, a pair of pedestrians crossed the road at a busy traffic junction in Paya Lebar yesterday afternoon (Oct 2).

In video clips circulating online, they were seen hurrying to the other side of the road when they were hit by a passing taxi.

The impact of the collision sent the man and the teen girl flying several metres away.

Moments after landing on the road, the man got up on his feet and walked over to check on the teen, according to dashcam footage from motorists at the scene.

He was also seen approaching a motorcyclist for help.

Another motorcyclist helped pick up the pair's belongings which were strewn onto the traffic junction.

The taxi, which had braked at the traffic junction after the collision, was seen driving slowly away from the junction.

The cabby pulled up at a nearby road and got out of his vehicle to check on the pedestrians.

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving a taxi and two pedestrians at the junction of Paya Lebar Road and Geylang Road at about 3.20pm yesterday.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedics were also seen attending to the girl at the scene before conveying her to Raffles Hospital.

However, the man, who appeared to be bleeding from the knee, refused to be taken to the hospital after he was assessed by the paramedics.

Police investigations are ongoing.

