JB to enforce stricter rules on car wash businesses, classifies them as 'high-risk'

Car wash centres in Johor Bahru have been reclassified as high-risk businesses following repeated breach of regulations.

This decision has prompted tighter licensing conditions and stricter enforcement by the Johor Baru City Council, reported the New Straits Times (NST).

Johor Bahru mayor Datuk Mohd Haffiz Ahmad said the decision came during a recent meeting of the council's licensing committee in response to persistent non-compliance among operators.

"Applications for new car wash licences have reopened, with immediate implementation of stricter requirements," said Datuk Mohd Haffiz.

According to The Star, Mohd Haffiz said new applicants must fulfil operating regulations before applying for a licence.

"New applicants must operate from premises with adequate water drainage systems and ensure that their operations do not damage public roads.

"More importantly, adequate steps must be taken to prevent chemical discharge into rivers."

He further stated that business owners must present full details of their workers, particularly foreigners, during inspections and warned that failure to comply with regulations could lead to licence revocation, reported The Star.

This action follows public backlash over a car wash outlet in Taman Abad that allegedly prioritised Singapore-registered vehicles while turning away local customers.

No formal complaints lodged

Since the incident, Johor housing and local government committee chairman Datuk Mohd Jafni instructed all local councils to take firm action against outlets that exclusively serve foreigners, describing such practices as unacceptable.

Regarding the outlet in Taman Abad, Mohd Haffiz said that city council enforcement officers had conducted inspections but found that no formal complaints were lodged.

But he said that officials are closely monitoring the situation, reported NST.

According to The Star, there are currently 543 licensed car wash outlets operating in Johor Bahru.

Last year, 53 unlicensed centres were shut down, and as at June this year, an additional 33 illegal operators have been identified and are currently being dealt with.

