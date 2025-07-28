'We will not tolerate it': Car wash operators serving only Singapore vehicles risk losing business licences, says Johor govt

Local authorities in JB have been instructed to revoke the business licences of car wash operators who refuse to serve locals and cater exclusively to foreign customers, including those driving Singapore-registered cars.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the Johor Property Expo 2025 at Angsana Johor Bahru Mall on Thursday (July 24), State Housing and Local Government Committee Chairman Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor said he viewed such behaviour seriously.

"If someone is doing business in Johor but only prioritises foreigners while sidelining locals just for bigger profits, then we will not tolerate it," said Datuk Mohd Jafni, reported The Star.

"I will instruct local councils to cancel the licences of any car wash operators who insist on only accepting foreign-registered vehicles, especially those from Singapore."

Malaysian allegedly turned away by operator

The move comes after a Malaysian claimed on social media that his car was refused service because the operators only catered to Singaporean customers.

According to the man, he approached a car wash operator to get his car cleaned but was turned away, with one staff member allegedly telling him, "Singaporean cars only".

It was also reported that the car wash operator, staffed by foreign workers, also turned away local customers, claiming all slots had been booked by Singaporean customers.

According to the New Straits Times, Datuk Mohd Jafni also issued a warning to all business operators who prioritise large profits without considering the needs of locals.

"I wish to remind these business operators not to focus solely on making money by prioritising foreigners. Yes, we understand they want to maximise profits, but they also have to understand their corporate social responsibility," he said.

Datuk Mohd Jafni further stated that local authorities would be instructed to investigate such businesses and take firm action if the practice continues.

