Jealous tourist jailed 4 months for attacking girlfriend and cops in MBS

A tourist from New Zealand assaulted her in their hotel room at the Marina Bay Sands.
PHOTO: The Straits Times file
David Sun
The New Paper

Jealous that his girlfriend had danced with another man, a tourist from New Zealand assaulted her in their hotel room at the Marina Bay Sands (MBS).

Taputoro Meihana Deane Delamere, 33, was yesterday jailed for three months and four weeks after he pleaded guilty to one charge each for a rash act endangering the safety of others, voluntarily causing hurt, and voluntarily hurting a police officer.

Two other charges for hurting a police officer and mischief were taken into consideration.

Taputoro arrived in Singapore on Nov 13 last year with his 29-year-old girlfriend, who is also from New Zealand.

The couple, who had been dating for about nine months, went to a club on Nov 16 and the woman danced with another man, making Taputoro jealous and angry.

When they returned to their hotel room on the seventh storey of MBS at about 4am, they quarrelled and he shouted at her. He then assaulted her and smashed her phone against the wall.

Taputoro also used a chair to smash the glass panel at the balcony and tried to drag his girlfriend to the window. He wanted to force her to jump with him. The woman managed to flee from the room.

At about 5.30am, he threw two suitcases, two backpacks and one metal pole from the room. The items landed on a road nearby and nobody was injured.

At about 5.50am, the police were called to the scene and observed Taputoro from the balcony of an adjacent room, as he had locked himself in.

When he saw the officers, he shouted at them and challenged them to come and get him.

He then climbed over from the balcony via the parapet and approached the officers.

As they tried to arrest him, he assaulted them, causing one of them to fall and hit the back of his head against a glass door.

According to court documents, Taputoro's actions caused more than $8,700 in damage to the hotel room.

He had damaged the room's main door, three glass balcony panels, several chairs, a coffee table and a sprinkler head, among other items.

In mitigation, Taputoro apologised for his actions and said he had let his four children and partner down.

His sentence was backdated to Nov 22 last year, when he was held in remand.

For each count of voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty, he could have been jailed for up to seven years, and fined or caned.

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Causing hurt/Grievous hurt

TRENDING

60 people evacuated, 1 taken to hospital after fire at Middle Road KTV pub
60 people evacuated, 1 taken to hospital after fire at Middle Road KTV pub
Vietnamese woman&#039;s family can&#039;t recognise her after plastic surgery but she has no regrets
Vietnamese woman's family can't recognise her after plastic surgery but she has no regrets
A look inside Virgin Voyages&#039; cruise ship with free Wi-Fi, no buffets and no kids
A look inside Virgin Voyages' cruise ship with free Wi-Fi, no buffets and no kids
Singaporean woman&#039;s wedding with &#039;ang moh&#039; husband at Clementi void deck is like no other
Singaporean woman's wedding with 'ang moh' husband at Clementi void deck is like no other
Man allegedly dislocates woman&#039;s jaw after being rejected at Prinsep Street bar
Man allegedly dislocates woman's jaw after being rejected at Prinsep Street bar
Miriam Yeung tried to abort her son because of uterine tumour
Miriam Yeung tried to abort her son because of uterine tumour
Indonesian student jailed as Britain&#039;s worst rapist
Indonesian student jailed as Britain's worst rapist
Dog caged under hot sun at Ang Mo Kio gets rescued, found with tumour and abrasions
Dog caged under hot sun at Ang Mo Kio gets rescued, found with tumour and abrasions
Chinese tourist stabbed in head in Osaka Don Quijote discount store
Chinese tourist stabbed in head in Osaka Don Quijote discount store
$1 Don Don Donki Sushi Bar, 1-for-1 bubble tea &amp; other deals this week
$1 Don Don Donki Sushi Bar, 1-for-1 bubble tea & other deals this week
Viral video: Noodles land on diner&#039;s face at Hai Di Lao
Viral video: Noodles land on diner's face at Hai Di Lao
Ian Fang stripped and groped by &#039;tai-tais&#039; for new drama
Ian Fang stripped and groped by 'tai-tais' for new drama

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

10 cheap all-you-can-eat buffets in Singapore for under $20
10 cheap all-you-can-eat buffets in Singapore for under $20
A day out: Discover Bugis, Singapore&#039;s central shopping heaven and art strip
A day out: Discover Bugis, Singapore's central shopping heaven and art strip
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang
Singaporean sugar baby making $3,000 a month: We&#039;re not sex workers
Singaporean sugar baby making $3,000 a month: We're not sex workers

Home Works

5 easy renovation hacks to reclaim your valuable space
5 easy renovation hacks to reclaim your valuable space
Ask the experts: Setting up a home theatre system in your HDB flat
Ask the experts: Setting up a home theatre system in your HDB flat
8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Aggressive photographers swarm cosplaying trio during Comiket for upskirt photos
Aggressive photographers swarm cosplaying trio during Comiket for upskirt photos
Chinese doctor performs surgery while ill, undergoes emergency surgery right after
Chinese doctor performs surgery while ill, undergoes emergency surgery right after
Marry me if you want compensation, says drink driver who caused Chinese woman to lose leg
Marry me if you want compensation, says drink driver who caused Chinese woman to lose leg
Wheelchair-bound food courier has order cancelled despite spending half an hour climbing slope
Wheelchair-bound food courier has order cancelled despite spending half an hour climbing slope

SERVICES