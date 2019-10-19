Jewel Changi Airport sees 50m visitors since opening six months ago

Changi Airport's latest attraction, Jewel, has attracted about 50 million visitors since it opened six months ago.

The figure, which includes repeat customers, has surpassed Jewel's initial target of drawing 40 million to 50 million visitors yearly.

Since opening in April, Jewel has drawn international acclaim and become an icon Singaporeans are proud of, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at a ceremony to officially open the 135,700 sq m complex.

"Jewel has become one of the instantly recognisable icons of Singapore," he said on Friday (Oct 18). "It resonates with Singaporeans because it reminds us that when we dream big and apply ourselves, nothing is impossible."

PM Lee recounted how the original plan was to replace the old open-air carpark next to Terminal 1 that now houses Jewel, and increase the number of parking spaces.

But to realise the area's potential, the team conceptualising Jewel came up with a retail and entertainment concept that transformed the idea of what an airport could be, he said.

And while there were many doubts, Jewel was completed on time and within budget - a huge achievement considering the ambitious concept, he added.

He noted that world-renowned architect Moshe Safdie, who designed Jewel and attended the ceremony on Friday, had rated the difficulty of constructing the complex's dome nine out of 10. Mr Safdie also designed Marina Bay Sands.

The entire project, which is a partnership venture between Changi Airport Group (CAG) and CapitaLand, cost $1.7 billion.