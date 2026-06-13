Cabbie taken to hospital after two-taxi accident at Jewel Changi Airport

A 72-year-old taxi driver was taken to hospital after an accident involving two taxis at Jewel Changi Airport just after midnight on Friday (June 10).

Based on a video circulating on social media, the accident occurred at a bend where two lanes converged.

A ComfortDelGro Toyota Prius is seen with significant damages on its left rear, while another ComfortDelGro taxi, a Hyundai Kona, is stopped behind it.

Police officers, Certis Cisco auxiliary police officers and Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedics are seen attending to a man lying on the ground, in front of the Toyota taxi.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police stated that a 60-year-old male taxi driver was taken conscious to the hospital.

They added that the 72-year-old male driver of the other taxi is assisting with ongoing police investigations.

[[nid:737895]]

editor@asiaone.com