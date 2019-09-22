Jimmy Lin catches up on F1 action, tries kambing soup at Newton

Former teen idol Jimmy Lin savoured local dishes at the Newton Food Centre while in Singapore to catch the Formula One race.
PHOTO: Instagram/Jimmy Lin
Lim Ruey Yan
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - Jimmy Lin, the former teen idol known as The Little Whirlwind, has flown into town and is catching the Formula One race.

The Taiwanese singer, who is known to love car racing, said it was the first time he is watching the Singapore race. He told Lianhe Zaobao: "I have always wanted to watch (the Singapore Grand Prix) but did not have the chance."

He posted on Instagram photos of him attending the launch of a luxury watch by F1 racer Kimi Raikkonen in Singapore on Thursday (Sept 19). Lin was accompanied by his good friend, singer Will Pan, at the event.

Lin also attended the F1 practice session on Friday and took time out to savour local dishes such as fried bee hoon and kambing soup at the Newton Food Centre on Saturday.

Lin took part in his first car race in 1997 and formed his first racing team in 2006. He also named his sons Kimi and Jenson, after Raikkonen and and former F1 driver Jenson Button.

On Wednesday, Australian actor Chris Hemsworth had disclosed on Instagram that he was in town for the F1 race. Other celebrities at the F1 event include local actress Zoe Tay, who posted a photo of herself at the F1 Pit Building, and model Fiona Fussi, who posted a photo of herself attending the F1 qualifying race on Saturday.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

