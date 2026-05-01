JLL retrenches some Singapore staff

Global real estate consultancy firm JLL has cut some jobs in Singapore after a recent restructuring exercise.

Some JLL employees have shared about the layoffs on LinkedIn.

One said at least four employees from the same department were let go.

A former employee who declined to be named told The Straits Times that those affected, including colleagues in the US market, received the retrenchment notice on April 15.

They could opt for early release or serve the full notice period.

A spokesperson for JLL on April 29 confirmed the layoff.

“As a global company, JLL undertakes organisational realignment to streamline operations and position the business for long-term growth in a rapidly evolving real estate services market.

“As part of this broader transformation across multiple markets, we have made the difficult decision to restructure certain functions in Singapore over recent weeks, which has impacted a limited number of roles,” the spokesperson said.

On April 30, JLL added that the restructuring affected around 1 per cent of its Singapore workforce.

The spokesperson said JLL Singapore has notified the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) about the retrenchment, and complied with requirements under the Singapore Tripartite Guidelines on Managing Excess Manpower and Responsible Retrenchment.

JLL’s LinkedIn page suggests that there are over 1,700 employees in its Singapore offices, located at Paya Lebar Quarter and CapitaSpring.

Job openings on its website as at April 30 showed more than 100 Singapore-based roles in areas such as facility management, finance and operations.

When contacted, the National Trades Union Congress said that JLL is a non-unionised company.

“In retrenchment exercises where there are members working in non-unionised companies, NTUC’s affiliated unions and/or associations will extend assistance to members in the event they are impacted,” said the spokesman, without elaborating on whether any union members were affected.

ST has also contacted MOM for comments.

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This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.