Job matching can't be left entirely to market forces in Singapore: PM Wong

SINGAPORE - Even as Singapore forges on with economic transformation, the creation of good jobs and effective job matching cannot be left entirely to market forces.

Both national policies and community-level initiatives are needed to support the training and job needs of Singaporeans, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong at the full launch of the Jobs Nearby @ CDC initiative on Oct 23.

Led by the five Community Development Councils (CDCs), the initiative aims to better connect job seekers with opportunities in their neighbourhoods.

PM Wong said the Government takes a proactive role in matching the local talent pool with employers' needs.

"(That's) why when the Economic Development Board brings in a new investment into Singapore, it's not just counting the number of factories or the dollars of investments... put into Singapore."We specifically look at the jobs created for Singaporeans and we ask what kind of skills are required for these new jobs and how can we train Singaporeans better to take on these jobs."

At the event, held at Taman Jurong Community Club, community job clinics at 42 locations were also launched across the five districts.

A job fair with 22 employers in attendance, and 24 more holding video interviews for job seekers on the spot, was also held at the venue.

The South West CDC had piloted the Jobs Nearby @ CDC initiative on Aug 31, after PM Wong announced it in his National Day Rally earlier that month.

It involves stationing job ambassadors at community clubs (CCs), conducting more direct outreach with job seekers, and closing "last-mile" gaps that hinder promising job matches.

The ambassadors provide assistance including scheduling virtual or face-to-face appointments with potential employers, connecting job seekers with upskilling resources if needed, as well as referring them to other partners for services such as career counselling.

They will also negotiate with prospective employers to adjust job requirements for job seekers, such as shifting work hours to allow for caregiving, which was one of the identified "last-mile" gaps.

The five CDCs and the People's Association (PA) also said in a joint statement that each district will maintain a job bank consolidating opportunities from local employers.

These job banks provide a one-stop platform for residents to access openings within their community while strengthening ties with businesses keen to hire locally, they said.

In his speech, PM Wong said community initiatives need to complement national efforts because some job seekers have very specific needs, such as preferring to work near home or having more flexible working arrangements.

"At the same time, partnering businesses and merchants always tell us they need more workers but they can't find them," said PM Wong.

Some smaller businesses may not have the resources for recruitment beyond their immediate geographical area, so word does not get around, he said.

These localised job banks will feature vacancies that sometimes are not reflected in the national job bank, closing a gap between job openings on offer and prospective job seekers.

Meanwhile, the job clinics will provide job seekers interview opportunities with potential employers, as well as equip residents with the tools and confidence to secure meaningful employment closer to their homes.

More will be progressively rolled out in every district, added the five CDCs and the PA.

The job clinics are currently largely located in CCs across the five districts. More than 50 job ambassadors based out of 18 CCs will rove around to hold the job clinics.

Mayor of South West District Low Yen Ling said at the Oct 23 event that through the district's job fairs, the South West CDC found that some residents, like seniors and caregivers, need more guidance in their job search.

Ms Low also spoke about the larger role CDCs can play to promote what PM Wong called a "We First" society in the 2025 National Day Rally.

"The CDCs will enhance our role in promoting volunteerism and creating more opportunities for individuals and organisations to participate and make a difference," she said.

To this end, the CDCs will make district volunteerism more coordinated, inclusive and impactful in three key ways, she added.

These are: a District Volunteers Network in each district that maps out the volunteer landscape across the communities; a CDC Volunteer Portal that displays to users localised volunteering opportunities; and an annual District Volunteer Awards to recognise exemplary community partners and volunteers.

