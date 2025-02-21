Your job, your rights: What Singapore's new Workplace Fairness Legislation means for you and your employers

Have you been passed over for a job role after being told you were too old for it? Or denied a promotion because you were planning to start a family? Read on to learn more about stronger protections for jobseekers and employees against workplace discrimination, and how this will promote fair and harmonious workplaces that benefit both employers and employees.

To strengthen protections against workplace discrimination, while preserving our fair and harmonious workplace norms, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) is introducing the Workplace Fairness Legislation (WFL) to complement the current Tripartite Guidelines on Fair Employment Practices (TGFEP).

Singapore's approach to Workplace Fairness Legislation to prioritise workplace harmony

The legislation is particularly timely given Singapore's ageing population and tight labour market. Prohibiting discrimination based on age supports the employment of senior workers. Similarly, protections for caregivers and women aim to boost workforce participation and provide opportunities for career progression.

Unlike other countries where anti-discrimination laws have led to increased litigation, Singapore's approach prioritises workplace harmony. The WFL expands avenues for employees to seek recourse while offering employers clear guidance on fair practices.

The topic was the focus of a recent episode of Got People Say, hosted by Munah Bagharib, where panellists delved into the implications of the legislation. The guests included Annabel Chua, director of operations policy and planning at MOM; Faith Li, general manager of the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (TAFEP); Derrick Teo, CEO of Elitez Group; and Ang Yuit, president of the Association of Small & Medium Enterprises.

"This legislation provides legal backing and sends a strong message that workplace discrimination has no place in Singapore," Chua said. "It also preserves and improves the fair and harmonious workplace norms that we have built over the years."

"Discrimination is fundamentally a mindset issue," Li explained. "Education will remain key in helping employers understand the requirements and rectify unfair practices."

WFL is not only for employees

For businesses, the WFL is more than just a legal requirement - it's an opportunity. Companies that adopt progressive practices often see increased employee engagement and productivity, according to Teo. Fair policies also help employers to attract and retain top talent, enhancing their competitiveness, which is why hiring managers, supervisors, line managers should familiarise themselves with WFL processes.

"Fair employers build better work cultures, which ultimately benefits their bottom line," Teo said.

Small and medium enterprises may face more challenges adapting to the changes, but trade associations like the Association of Small & Medium Enterprises are stepping in to support them. Ang noted that training programmes and case studies will help businesses implement fair practices effectively.

Resolving discrimination disputes

While there are already norms on how workplace grievances can be resolved in the Tripartite Guidelines of Fair Employment Practices (TGFEP) for employees and employers alike, WFL will take this a step further.

The WFL requires employers to establish formal grievance-handling processes, enabling employees to raise concerns safely and constructively. With 6 in 10 firms already having formal procedures in place to address workplace discrimination, it is clear that many employers in Singapore value fairness and equity. However, there is still room for improvement in strengthening workplaces.

"Resolving disputes internally helps preserve workplace relationships and prevents unnecessary escalation," Li explained.

When internal resolution isn't possible, mediation offers a way for both parties to find mutually agreeable solutions. For the small number of employers who blatantly flout the rules, MOM will take enforcement action.

Singapore's approach emphasises education and collaboration over punishment, giving businesses the flexibility to meet genuine operational needs while ensuring fairness.

A step towards inclusivity

The Workplace Fairness Legislation marks progress in Singapore's journey towards inclusive and respectful workplaces. By balancing employee protections with employer flexibility for genuine business needs, the WFL aims to foster a culture of fairness that benefits everyone.

For more details on the WFL, visit go.gov.sg/workplace-fairness-legislation.

This article is brought to you in partnership with Ministry of Manpower.

