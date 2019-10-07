Jobless man's mischief caused six vehicles to be destroyed by fire and over $103,000 in damage

Loh Hsien Aik was jailed 2½ years, after he set fire to a motorcycle and the fire ended up burning five other vehicles on Oct 17, 2018.

SINGAPORE - A jobless man, intoxicated after downing several cans of beer, felt the urge to set something on fire, a court heard.

Loh Hsien Aik, 33, set the seat of a motorcycle on fire and the flames soon spread to five other vehicles, causing more than $103,000 in damage.

This took place near Block 221 Boon Lay Place at 12.50am on Oct 17 last year.

Loh pleaded guilty on Wednesday (July 10) to one count of committing mischief by fire and was sentenced to 2½ years in jail.

The court heard that he used a lighter to set fire to the motorcycle seat before walking away.

When he turned round, the flames had started to spread to a second motorcycle.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Suhas Malhotra told District Judge Shaiffudin Saruwan: "The side of a BMW motorcar that was parked nearby had also caught fire. The accused lingered nearby, and watched the fire, but he did not call the police or the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF)."

A customer at a nearby coffee shop spotted the blaze and alerted the police.